The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.63 ($138.22).

FRA SY1 opened at €129.95 ($147.67) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a one year high of €73.48 ($83.50). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.47.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

