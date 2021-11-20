Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €24.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.70 ($25.80).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HHFA opened at €20.70 ($23.52) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €17.16 ($19.50) and a 12-month high of €22.90 ($26.02). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.