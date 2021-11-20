Nord/LB Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.02 ($36.39).

SZG stock opened at €28.64 ($32.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €14.30 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($39.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.63 and its 200 day moving average is €28.93.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

