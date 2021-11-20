Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.01) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.12).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €6.05 ($6.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.66. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.