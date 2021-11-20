Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -2.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 198,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

