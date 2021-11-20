FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pyxis Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.71) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYXS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.