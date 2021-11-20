FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sema4 Holdings Corp Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sema4’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SMFR opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04. Sema4 has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 in the last three months.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

