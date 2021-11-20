FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Lowered by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 31.28 and a quick ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.59.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.