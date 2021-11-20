Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.50 ($34.66).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC stock opened at €28.06 ($31.89) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a 12 month high of €30.90 ($35.11).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.