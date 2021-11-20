Raymond James Analysts Give Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) a C$8.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

