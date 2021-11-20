Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.65 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.78 ($3.16).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

