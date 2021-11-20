Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $476.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,052 shares of company stock worth $28,274,809. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $501.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $296.00 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $504.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

