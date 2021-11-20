Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

