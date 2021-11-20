Datto (NYSE:MSP) versus DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Head to Head Comparison

Datto (NYSE:MSP) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Datto and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datto 6.49% 2.30% 2.13% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -28.49% -41.73% -21.70%

This table compares Datto and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datto $518.78 million 7.71 $22.50 million $0.22 111.45 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $171.51 million 1.24 -$11.30 million ($0.49) -5.10

Datto has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Datto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Datto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Datto and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datto 0 2 5 0 2.71 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 1 3 1 0 2.00

Datto currently has a consensus target price of $32.63, suggesting a potential upside of 33.05%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.00%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Datto.

Summary

Datto beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops. The company's networking Products comprise access points, switches, edge routers, and managed power devices. Its business management products consist of Autotask Professional Services Automation, an IT business management product; and remote monitoring and management. The company was formerly known as Merritt Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Datto Holding Corp. in January 2020. Datto Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

