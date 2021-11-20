Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

IMGO opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $487,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $40,120,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

