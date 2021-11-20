Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Get Ichor alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.