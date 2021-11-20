Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($263.64) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €231.58 ($263.16).

Shares of ALV opened at €202.75 ($230.40) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €205.60. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

