GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

GTBP stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

