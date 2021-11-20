Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Vallourec has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

