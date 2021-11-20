Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $914.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

