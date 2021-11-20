u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of u-blox from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get u-blox alerts:

UBLXF opened at $75.98 on Friday. u-blox has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39.

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.