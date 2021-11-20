Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$45.67 and last traded at C$45.62, with a volume of 650217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.17.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.