Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Sell

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

