Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €77.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €77.50 ($88.07) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.30 ($67.39).

Shares of SHL opened at €66.20 ($75.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.35 and its 200 day moving average is €54.55. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a fifty-two week high of €62.22 ($70.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

