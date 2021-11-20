Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Hold

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,127,000 after buying an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

