2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

TWOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in 2U by 9.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in 2U by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 2U by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

