Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

