APA Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. APA has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

