FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.42. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

