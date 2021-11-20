Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 529,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

