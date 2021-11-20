Research Analysts Set Expectations for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($2.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.99% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 19.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 47,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

