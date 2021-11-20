Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lilium in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LILM. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of LILM stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. Lilium has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

