Critical Analysis: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) versus Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of ?. Indonesia Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.63%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 0.00 $103.53 million $4.95 N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 14.18 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 15.71% 7.30% 5.72% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

