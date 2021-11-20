Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) Critical Analysis

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mandiant and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and Storage Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.48 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.38 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Storage Computer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Storage Computer has a beta of 49.84, suggesting that its stock price is 4,884% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Storage Computer beats Mandiant on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

