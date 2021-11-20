Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.66. The company has a market cap of C$657.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$25.49.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

