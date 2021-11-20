CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.46.

GIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI by 0.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CGI by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CGI by 74.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

