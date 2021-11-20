UBS Group Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.33.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$31.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.83 and a 12 month high of C$33.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

