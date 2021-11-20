Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Upgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.20 target price on the stock.

USA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price target on Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.84.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.59. The stock has a market cap of C$200.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

