NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

NLOK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 3,807,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,271. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

