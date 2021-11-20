JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $54.30, but opened at $58.54. JOYY shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 8,389 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.29%.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JOYY by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,300,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

