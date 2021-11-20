Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.42, but opened at $41.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 180,229 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.