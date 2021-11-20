$490.60 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $490.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 720,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,568. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,368 shares of company stock worth $3,815,580. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

