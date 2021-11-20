Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $209.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $204.21 and last traded at $202.40, with a volume of 7339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.27.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

