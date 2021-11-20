Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 3577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Specifically, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

