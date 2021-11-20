The Macerich Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of MAC opened at $21.14 on Friday. Macerich has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

