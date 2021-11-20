Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.41) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.39). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.