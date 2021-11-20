Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £148.72 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.47) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($194.30).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Brad Greve purchased 27 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.58 ($195.43).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 565 ($7.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 551.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 628.80 ($8.22).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

