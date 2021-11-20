Piper Sandler Weighs in on Minerva Surgical Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.