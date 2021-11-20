Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMIC) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Singular Genomics Systems’ (NASDAQ:OMIC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Singular Genomics Systems had issued 10,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $224,400,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of OMIC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 242,771 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

