AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,479 ($110.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,812.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,479.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.